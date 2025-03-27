3.66 BYN
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand rises with many people still trapped under rubble
According to the latest reports, the number of casualties in Myanmar has exceeded 25, while around 300 have sustained injuries. Rescue teams are working diligently to reach those who remain trapped.
Local media reports that five out of 20 children who were trapped in a school have lost their lives. In Thailand, there are currently three confirmed fatalities, with 90 individuals reported missing. Eyewitnesses of the tragedy are beginning to recover from the shock.
It is important to note that a powerful earthquake has shaken several regions in Myanmar, Thailand, and Southern China. The magnitude was 7.7 in Myanmar and 4.2 in Thailand, with the most severe effects felt in Bangkok. The city has declared a state of emergency, and evacuation efforts are underway. The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of the risk of aftershocks.