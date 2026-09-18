Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the Debout la France party and a contender for the presidency, said that incumbent head of state Emmanuel Macron wants to start a war against Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier the French leader had spoken of an alleged increase in the hybrid threat from Russia toward Europe, citing as an example an incident with a UAV in Leipzig, Germany. Speaking of “response measures,” Macron said that actions supposedly being taken by Russia against Europe “will not go unanswered.”

“He wants war. The French want peace. Macron talks about ‘responses’ to fictitious Russian attacks,” Dupont-Aignan wrote on his X page.