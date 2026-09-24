Decades of Gaza Development Erased: Economic Arithmetic Behind $71.5 Billion Estimate

According to the latest report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on assistance to the Palestinian people, $71.5 billion will be required to restore the Gaza Strip, BelTA reports.

Damage to physical infrastructure in Gaza is estimated at $35.2 billion, and economic and social losses at $22.7 billion as of early 2026.

Total recovery and reconstruction needs stand at $71.5 billion, but that figure may rise if further destruction is recorded. Recovery and reconstruction will require large-scale international financial and technical assistance.

The greatest damage, and the greatest reconstruction need, falls on the housing sector. The damage assessment records extensive destruction of educational and health facilities; more than half of hospitals and clinics are not functioning. Less than 1.5 percent of Gaza’s arable land remains accessible and undamaged, increasing dependence on humanitarian food aid.

UNCTAD also notes that the Palestinian economy is under severe strain and that development gains accumulated over decades have been lost.

In particular, hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost in the Palestinian territory since October 2023, cutting cumulative labor income by some $2.8 billion. Total public debt had reached $4.8 billion by 2025.

Since October 2023, 92 percent of Gaza’s economic establishments have been damaged or destroyed. GDP per capita in 2025 stood at 17 percent of its 2022 level, and the unemployment rate reached 78 percent. Gaza’s share of Palestinian GDP fell from 17.4 percent before October 2023 to less than 4 percent in 2025.