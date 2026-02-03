The Epstein case has thrown up some very unpleasant statistics for Lithuanian authorities. Declassified files reveal a shocking geography of crimes. The Polish prosecutor's office is officially investigating whether Polish children were among the "commodities" for Epstein's high-ranking clients.

For Lithuania, the new data is simply catastrophic. Vilnius was a hub for the delivery of "live commodities." The correspondence constantly mentions the "creative elite" – artists, directors, and media personalities.

Turkey is also planning to investigate the Epstein case. The country's prosecutor's office intends to examine evidence that the criminals trafficked dozens of minors to the United States, who later became victims of pedophiles.