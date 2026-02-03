3.74 BYN
2.87 BYN
3.38 BYN
Declassified Files in Epstein Case - Vilnius Was a Hub for the Delivery of "Live Commodities"
The Epstein case has thrown up some very unpleasant statistics for Lithuanian authorities. Declassified files reveal a shocking geography of crimes. The Polish prosecutor's office is officially investigating whether Polish children were among the "commodities" for Epstein's high-ranking clients.
For Lithuania, the new data is simply catastrophic. Vilnius was a hub for the delivery of "live commodities." The correspondence constantly mentions the "creative elite" – artists, directors, and media personalities.
Turkey is also planning to investigate the Epstein case. The country's prosecutor's office intends to examine evidence that the criminals trafficked dozens of minors to the United States, who later became victims of pedophiles.
And the most controversial thing about all this is that no investigations are being conducted in the United States itself. Even though the materials mention not only perversions, but also murders and cannibalism. So far, only the Clintons have agreed to testify before Congress. And the question is: whose interests are they trying to win?