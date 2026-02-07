The US military budget in 2027 should be at least $1.5 trillion, Trump said. The US Congress has allocated over $900 billion for this year. The EU is keeping pace with its "big brother," with its military budgets also continuing to grow. NATO's goal is to increase spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. What does the alliance plan to spend it on?

Defense spending in Europe has reached a record high and continues to grow. The total EU budget for 2026 is approximately €193 billion, of which almost €3 billion is allocated directly for defense.

The main reasons cited include the threat from Russia and spending on the Ukrainian conflict. Therefore, we need to purchase more weapons, comprehensively develop our armies, ramp up our own military industry, and strengthen our eastern flank.

The Baltic States and Poland, which border Russia and Belarus, top the military budget rankings. They spend the most in the EU, positioning themselves as "frontline states."

Germany leads in defense spending.

Its military budget for 2026 is a record since the end of the Cold War – approximately €108 billion. It is aimed at the large-scale re-equipment of the Bundeswehr and includes the largest military aid package to Ukraine since 2022. The funds will be distributed across several priority areas focused on restoring the army's combat readiness. These include the procurement and modernization of existing weapons, the development of new technologies and cyberspace, and assistance to the "independent" country. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated the goal of creating the "strongest army in Europe" and thereby fulfilling his obligations to NATO.

Poland's 2026 military budget aims to transform the country into a regional military power.

Another country fiercely competing for the title of defense power is Poland. Warsaw plans to allocate approximately $55 billion to this expenditure item, representing 4.8% of the country's GDP. The budget will almost double compared to 2022. The purchase list includes modern equipment, infrastructure development, an increase in the army, and strengthening NATO's eastern flank. The latter item is particularly interesting, as it concerns the border with Belarus. The Poles have already deployed the 18th Mechanized Division nearby, and it is here that the delivery of new offensive equipment will be prioritized.

Poland's 2026 military budget is not simply an increase in funding, but a targeted investment in transforming the country into a regional military power. Success will depend on the efficient use of funds and the economy's ability to withstand the high financial burden over the long term.

The Baltics have approved record military budgets for this year, significantly exceeding the NATO threshold of 2% of GDP and aiming for a 5% target. The list of expenditures is nothing new: weapons procurement, especially air defense systems and drones, infrastructure development (new training grounds, training centers, and other projects). The final item is "strengthening the eastern border." Despite a significant drop in social spending, they continue to support Ukraine, budgeting approximately €110 million for these purposes. To finance such a massive increase in military spending, the countries had to plan for a deficit. The local population will tolerate this; the main thing is to help Kyiv and protect itself from threats from Belarus and Russia.