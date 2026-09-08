Delfi: Latvia Plans to Impose 300% Tariff on Grain Cargo from Russia and Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Latvian government plans to impose a 300% tariff on grain shipments from Russia and Belarus, according to Delfi, citing Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs.
According to him, the parties represented in the Latvian parliament have agreed to this measure, which is intended to restrict transit. The prime minister stated that he had previously discussed the matter with his Estonian counterpart and intends to hold talks with the head of the Lithuanian government.