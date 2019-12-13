The case of Durov continues to remain at the top of the main topics of the world's media. The New York Times writes that the indictment of Durov has given new energy to the long-standing debate about freedom of speech on the internet and has pitted its staunch supporters, represented by Durov and Elon Musk, against government regulators and lawmakers. Details in the author's column - "Mendeleva's Table".

Political action, Western hypocrisy, and freedom of speech under judicial supervision. Hunting on Telegram. What happens if you chase two brothers?

Let's consider all the political elements and put them in place. This is "Mendeleva's Table". Let's figure it out together.

Easy prey. Durov barely had time to set foot on French soil and say "Bonjour" before he was arrested on the runway of an airport in a suburb of Paris. At the same time, 20 minutes before landing, the business jet of the founder of Telegram suddenly turned towards the border with Italy, but whether due to a lack of fuel or an order from air traffic controllers - the versions differ - soon returned to its previous course. The entrepreneur was held in custody for several days. In the enlightened West, which advocates for freedom of speech, they remained silent. Human rights activists made a blunder. No sanctions, no closed skies.

Andrey Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Moscow State University named after M. V. Lomonosov (Russia):

In the West, they act in their own interest. If they catch small bloggers, the West raises a cry of "freedom of speech is violated," but if it's someone like Durov, then it's already a political matter. He possesses significant assets. Everyone understands, it's a political matter, it has a subtext. He will share and quickly get out of freedom. Nothing personal - just business.

The detention of the founder of Telegram may have been provoked by the unwillingness of the messenger's administration to cooperate with the French authorities, reported the newspaper Politico. President of France Macron waited for a pause and only then burst out with a comment:

I am reading false information about France after the arrest of Pavel Durov. France is most attached to freedom of expression and communication, innovation, and entrepreneurship. So it will remain. Arrest of the President of Telegram in France took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is by no means a political decision. The decision remains with the judges.

But who lured the entrepreneur to the Fifth Republic? Interesting details emerged in the media after the arrest. Durov allegedly flew in at the invitation of the president himself, and they were supposed to have dinner. At the Élysée Palace, this information was obviously not confirmed. However, the leader of the French party "Patriots," Florian Philippot, is convinced of the opposite.

Macron is quite capable of such deception in order to fulfill the mission demanded by his masters: to imprison everyone who defends freedom of speech! We demand explanations from Macron!

This version cannot be excluded. Moreover, Macron and Durov already dined together in 2018. Then, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the President of France offered the entrepreneur to move Telegram's headquarters to Paris and promised French citizenship, which, by the way, Pavel did not refuse. But the headquarters did not move. Here it is - unforgiving French love.

When exactly the arrest warrant for Durov was issued also remains a mystery. It also turned out that the hunt is on for both Durovs at once. The French authorities have also put Nikolai's older brother on the wanted list - it was he who invented the unique Telegram encryption protocol, which is being hunted by Western intelligence agencies. And Macron is more likely just a pawn here, which is not a pity to sacrifice in order to drive the messenger into the shackles of his censorship.

Mr. M. Korda, blogger (France):

I think the real reason is that there is little time left until the American elections. And remember, last time it was the same. Shortly before Trump's election, he was kicked off Twitter. Twitter was completely taken over by the Democrats. Therefore, from the American left. And now, when elections are happening again and Trump is in a very good position on the internet, it's madness. That is, Google has sided with the left. Twitter sided with Trump. Elon Musk really sent money to Trump. This creates crazy tension. And I think that Telegram, thanks to its current scale, is seen as a huge tool for communication and influence.

At the same time, it is known that the US State Department is already using the Telegram platform to mobilize protest movements in countries where Washington hopes to achieve a change of government, former State Department employee Mike Benz said.

Mike Benz, former US State Department employee:

Telegram is a very powerful tool in the hands of the State Department, allowing it to mobilize protest movements and political support against authoritarian countries. That's why the US government loved the platform so much from 2014 to 2020, because thanks to its unique features and anonymity, we could fund political associations or activists.