Dementia? Medic confirms signs of progressive disease in Biden

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Hopkins University, said that the number of errors in US President Joe Biden's speech may indicate that the American leader is developing age-related dementia, BELTA reports citing TASS.

In an interview with Fox News channel, Makary explained that any person can make reservations in speech, but Biden has a significant deterioration of speech and memory lapses, with errors being made more often. According to the doctor, the American leader has a decline in cognitive function. Makary pointed out that normalization of Biden's condition is "extremely unlikely."

Joe Biden, who is now 81 years old, has repeatedly made reservations and mistakes in his public speeches. For example, speaking at an event in Las Vegas on February 4, the U.S. president said that shortly after coming to the White House he had a meeting with French President Francois Mitterrand, although the latter died in 1996.

