Dementia? Medic confirms signs of progressive disease in Biden

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Hopkins University, said that the number of errors in US President Joe Biden's speech may indicate that the American leader is developing age-related dementia, BELTA reports citing TASS.

In an interview with Fox News channel, Makary explained that any person can make reservations in speech, but Biden has a significant deterioration of speech and memory lapses, with errors being made more often. According to the doctor, the American leader has a decline in cognitive function. Makary pointed out that normalization of Biden's condition is "extremely unlikely."