The vote count in the U.S. midterm elections is nearing its conclusion, though it is not yet complete. By yesterday, the situation was already clear: the Democrats have secured a triumphant victory over the Republicans, with the "blues" now controlling both chambers of Congress.

Nevertheless, the outcome for two Senate seats and 48 House of Representatives seats remains undecided. The Democrats have already signaled a sharp change in course for the U.S. government: they intend to end the war in Iran as quickly as possible, while also curbing Trump’s powers to prevent him from initiating new conflicts.

Although Trump has acknowledged that the bloody chaos in the Middle East contributed to the Republican defeat, he has no intention of altering his policy toward Iran. Missile systems and air defense assets continue to be transported to the Persian Gulf region via an "air bridge" through Europe; the scale of the U.S. military presence there is unprecedented, and further escalation appears all but inevitable. While Washington claims there are no plans to immediately reignite the war, its aggressive intentions remain clear.

According to U.S. media, the shift in congressional control to the Democrats is unlikely to affect the White House’s strategy; Trump’s advisors have already identified legal mechanisms that would effectively neutralize any influence the legislature might have on current U.S. policy.