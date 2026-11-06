Democrats Prepare Large-Scale Investigations into Trump’s Actions as President

Democratic Party politicians in the United States are preparing large-scale investigations into Donald Trump’s actions during his presidency, Reuters reports.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and members of the president’s family could also be drawn into the proceedings.

It is noted that, having secured a majority in both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections, the Democrats have opted against immediate impeachment in favor of gathering a solid legal basis.

In October, Democrats from investigative committees in the House of Representatives and the Senate sent inquiries to SpaceX, the Department of Defense, and the White House as part of an investigation into restrictions placed on the use of the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine.