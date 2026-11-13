Democrats Unveil Plan for Political War against Trump

Democratic Party representatives have unveiled their plan for a political war against Trump. The list of areas chosen for the first strikes has been publicly disclosed.

The new Congress will start working in January, and the first thing members will tackle is the Defense Department.

To begin with, they plan to halt production of battleships designed to carry nuclear weapons. The Department of War will be renamed and will return to its original name—the Department of Defense.

Congressmen also plan to complete the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Finally, significant cuts and the much-vaunted streamlining await the military budget. Democrats consider $1.5 trillion for 2027 too huge amount: the military will be asked to moderate its appetites and significantly reduce spending.