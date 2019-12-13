3.43 RUB
Democrats risk losing control of U.S. Congress
Today is the main day of voting in the U.S. midterm congressional elections. Polls promise a solid victory for the Republicans, who are threatening to start impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden. At meetings with supporters, former President Donald Trump openly calls for the "overthrow of Democrat lunatics in the form of Biden and Pelosi."
The risks of mass voter fraud are great. In Philadelphia alone, 3,500 ballots could be declared invalid. And a quarter of a million ballots were mailed from people who may not even exist. Such number of votes is enough to make the Democrats win.
The Republicans are determined to stop funding the conflict in Ukraine as well, to actually cut down Washington's global military project. They are distributing leaflets with the appeal: "Say no to military aid to Kiev." A record 42 million voters in the United States have already voted early, and most of them by mail. And as American practice shows, this is the most convenient technology for falsification. .
