In Zaporozhye, the Ukrainian authorities dismantled a monument to the great Pushkin. This was reported by the chairman of the movement "We are with Russia". Vladimir Rogov noted that the bust of the poet was in the territory of school № 76. By the way, the hands of the fighters against the "communist past" reached not only the monument in Zaporozhye: previously monuments to the Russian poet have already been demolished and poured with paint in Zhytomyr, Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Mukachevo, as well as in Ternopil, Uzhgorod, Dnipropetrovsk and other cities.