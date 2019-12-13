3.42 RUB
US money for Ukraine unavailable for use
Washington has once again failed its ally. The package of 300 million in financial aid to Kiev promised last week turns out to have been used, Politico reports.
The money was included in last year's bill that extended funding for several agencies, including the Pentagon. Now, according to the publication's source, the funds are unavailable for use, and the approval of the aid package was essentially a symbolic gesture.
According to the newspaper, this money would not have affected the course of the conflict anyway. But Washington was able to signal that the US was not out of the game, despite the fact that the $60 billion request for military aid was never brought to a vote in the House of Representatives of Congress.
