Bundestag deputy: Germany is becoming the main target for Russian nuclear missiles
The deployment of American long-range cruise missiles in Germany will turn the FRG into the main target for Russian nuclear weapons. This was stated by the deputy of the Bundestag.
Sahra Wagenknecht stressed that such weapons do not close the gap in the defense, but is an offensive type of weaponry. And this is one of the reasons why none of the European countries has not placed such missiles on its territory, and in Germany they will appear, according to plans, as early as 2026. The government explains this by the "need to deter third parties." Ordinary Germans, however, oppose their role as a bargaining chip, in this case - American missiles. According to a poll, 60% of them do. And they are convinced that this will only lead to a further escalation of the conflict with Russia.
