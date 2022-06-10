The United States of Europe, or the Americanization of the EU. A Croatian member of the European Parliament criticized the European Union's foreign policy at a plenary session of the parliament in Strasbourg. The politician pointed out the direct dependence of the European Union on Washington.



Mislav Kolakušić, Croatian MEP:



The EU's foreign, defense and security policy today can be described in one sentence. The European Union has become the fifty-first state of the United States, but without the right to vote.



Consequences of anti-Russian sanctions



The support of the sanctions flash mob is costing European countries and the West too much. The price of gasoline in Austria has already exceeded two and a half euros. And the British food industry is on the verge of collapse because of anti-Russian sanctions, the Telegraph newspaper informs. But Russia itself, against which the restrictions were imposed, earns more from energy resources than before the special operation in Ukraine, acknowledged a senior adviser on energy issues at the U.S. State Department.



