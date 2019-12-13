MEP admits ineffectiveness of sanctions against Belarus

Member of the European Parliament from France has recognized the complete ineffectiveness of sanctions against Belarus. In an interview with the Russian online edition, Mr. Thierry Mariani said that Lukashenko is accused in Europe of waging a hybrid war, forgetting that it started this war itself. It would be naive to believe, says the parliamentarian, that Minsk will leave the sanctions without an answer. Mariani is sure that the conflict between the East and the West of the Old World should be urgently resolved at the negotiating table, otherwise it may well come to a full-fledged war.