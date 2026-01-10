3.68 BYN
Despite US, Germany and Britain Discuss Sending Troops to Greenland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Despite American objections, Germany and the United Kingdom are considering sending troops to Greenland. As Bloomberg notes, Europe intends to demonstrate to the US President that it is serious about the security of Greenland and the Arctic as a whole.
Berlin plans to propose a joint NATO mission to protect the Arctic, while British Prime Minister Starmer is calling on allies to increase their military presence in the High North.
The North Atlantic Alliance has not yet issued a public statement regarding Trump's threats to seize Greenland, which is causing great concern in European capitals.