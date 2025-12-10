3.75 BYN
Details of Updated American Plan to Resolve Conflict in Ukraine Revealed
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Details of the latest version of the updated U.S. peace plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict have emerged. According to the Financial Times, the new version of the document does not envisage the withdrawal of Russian troops from the proposed eastern border of the demilitarized zone.
Kiev, in turn, will be obliged to withdraw the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll stated that Washington is ready to guarantee Ukraine's security and create "the most high-tech demilitarized zone."