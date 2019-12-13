PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Дзіцячае "Еўрабачанне-2021" пройдзе ў Францыі

Дзіцячае "Еўрабачанне" ў наступным годзе пройдзе ў Францыі. На рашэнне паўплывала і нядаўняя перамога 11-гадовай францужанкі Валянціны. Нагадаем, у сувязі са складанай эпідсітуацыяй у свеце дзіцячае "Еўрабачанне" праходзіла дыстанцыйна. Усе канкурсанты прэзентавалі сябе ў студыях нацыянальных вяшчальнікаў. Такі фармат можа захавацца і ў 2021 годзе, калі сітуацыя з пандэміяй не палепшыцца. Горад правядзення і пляцоўку дзіцячага "Еўрабачання" вызначаць пазней.

