Actions of Ukrainian militants in the Bryansk Region are a terrorist attack - Peskov

Spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the attacks of Ukrainian militants in villages of Bryansk Region of Russia were a terrorist attack, BelTA informs.



According to him, "measures to eliminate these terrorists" are being taken now. According to the spokesman, the Russian Federation will draw the attention of the international community to such actions on the part of Ukraine.



The press secretary of the Russian President also said that he did not know whether the status of the operation would be changed in connection with the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs that took place today in the Bryansk region.

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now listening to a report by security officials on the situation in the Bryansk region. The report is being made by the heads of the Federal Security Service, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Federal Guard Service, as well as the governor of the Bryansk Region.



It is reported that Putin cancelled his trip to Stavropol Territory in connection with the incidents

