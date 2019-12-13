3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Actions of Ukrainian militants in the Bryansk Region are a terrorist attack - Peskov
Spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the attacks of Ukrainian militants in villages of Bryansk Region of Russia were a terrorist attack, BelTA informs.
According to him, "measures to eliminate these terrorists" are being taken now. According to the spokesman, the Russian Federation will draw the attention of the international community to such actions on the part of Ukraine.
The press secretary of the Russian President also said that he did not know whether the status of the operation would be changed in connection with the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs that took place today in the Bryansk region.
Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now listening to a report by security officials on the situation in the Bryansk region. The report is being made by the heads of the Federal Security Service, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Federal Guard Service, as well as the governor of the Bryansk Region.
It is reported that Putin cancelled his trip to Stavropol Territory in connection with the incidents
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All