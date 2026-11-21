The dialogue between the United States, Russia and China has begun, has taken place, and will move forward, expert Yuri Voskresensky is convinced.

Yuri Voskresensky, political scientist:

“One of the main issues concerned ensuring supplies of refined petroleum products and energy, as well as the voluntaristic decisions of the International Criminal Court of the UN, which holds accountable whomever it wishes. I think that in the near future the parties will also discuss the existence of sanctions in the world as an instrument of such extralegal pressure and, in effect, of reprisals against those countries that do not wish to march in step with the collective West.

I want to say that experts did not have particularly high expectations of this meeting, but the dialogue has taken place, the dialogue has begun, and the dialogue will move forward — and that inspires confidence.”