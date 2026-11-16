In an era of ultimatums—when old agreements no longer hold and new rules have yet to take shape—the chance to communicate face to face becomes a political event in its own right.

Hundreds of serving politicians, think-tank representatives and experts from dozens of countries attended the Fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security on 3–4 November 2026. The discussions were not about slogans or recycled narratives. In Minsk, participants focused on ways to prevent further escalation.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s instinct that the Ukraine crisis may soon be brought to an end is shaped, in part, by his involvement in the conflict’s humanitarian dimension. From the earliest days of the hostilities, Lukashenko has called for peace and sought to help save lives. Belarus does not distinguish between Russians and Ukrainians as “ours” and “theirs.” For several years, at the President’s direction, the country has provided assistance and rehabilitation to all those in need.

“Alexander Lukashenko is a well-informed politician. He is involved in negotiations surrounding the Ukraine conflict. The most effective, practical negotiating channel is operating on Belarusian territory,” said Alexander Shpakovsky, a member of the House of Representatives of Belarus’s National Assembly.

Belarus also contributed to the rescue of people from the besieged city of Oleshky. Logistics, food and medical support were all provided to a high standard. The Belarusian leader’s long-standing involvement has given him insight into the Ukraine crisis and its changing dynamics. That may explain his sense that peace is near. A few days later, US President Donald Trump echoed that sentiment.

The Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is setting the tone for dialogue. It is here that a key message is taking shape: peace is not capitulation or defeat, but compromise. Waiting for ideal conditions can leave everyone in a worse position. There is also always the possibility that a deal will be reached without you—and that may be the worst outcome of all. Even in Brussels, some are beginning to sense the risk of being left out. In Europe, dialogue with Russia is no longer an entirely taboo subject.

“We are making every effort to establish peace in Ukraine. At the moment, peace there depends on one person. As is well known, that is Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clearly, at some point, negotiations with him will have to take place.”

The international machinery creaks, but it keeps moving. Only a handful of world leaders—politicians with strategic vision and a sense of responsibility to their people—are pushing it forward. An uncompromising approach to international relations leads only to escalation. The possibility of a Third World War is now discussed almost as though it were inevitable. Media narratives are steadily embedding the prospect of conflict in the public consciousness, presenting a devastating war as if it were a pleasant stroll through an autumn garden or an exciting adventure. For now, scattered initiatives are helping to ease tensions, but everyone understands that a systematic approach is needed. The catastrophe arising from great-power rivalry must be averted.

Bringing the Ukraine crisis to an end has also become a serious financial issue. Big money can fracture any peace initiative—and keep conflict going. Investors seek to maximise profits or turn their spending into political dividends.

Participants at the Minsk International Conference say Europe is weary of the Ukraine crisis and see Belarus as a reliable place for dialogue.

Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to what he described as questionable decisions by the authorities in Warsaw. A few days earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had proudly announced that defence spending had reached 7% of GDP. Poland had met NATO’s target—and even moved into the top tier. The country’s militarisation may deliver impressive statistics, and official figures point to steady economic growth. Yet Poland’s budget has been passed with a deficit year after year, while ordinary Poles are left wondering how to make ends meet amid this supposed “prosperity.”

People across countries that have taken the militarisation route are asking similar questions. In Canada, calls have also been made for an audit of funds allocated to military assistance for Ukraine.

Tamara Lawrence, Voice of Women for Peace (Canada):

“The Prime Minister signed a 100-year partnership agreement between Canada and Ukraine and is bringing Ukraine into NATO’s new military bank. Canadian taxpayers are at serious risk of fraud, abuse and waste. It is unacceptable that there is no parliamentary oversight or independent audit of Canada’s financial and military assistance to Ukraine. That is why, alongside our open letter to the Auditor General calling for an investigation, we have also launched an online parliamentary petition demanding an audit. We urge Canadians to sign it before the petition closes on 7 December.”

Blaming external forces for domestic problems is no longer working. People have lost their sense of a future; they long to return to a stable, familiar past. Shifting public spending away from social protections and towards militarisation fuels resentment and undermines domestic stability. Tensions are rising across Europe. Street violence is taking on the proportions of battlefield injuries—people are losing eyes and limbs. Analysts are forecasting a winter of uprisings. Citizens are doing everything they can to make their governments hear their concerns, but the focus on geopolitics has gone too far.

Approval ratings for Europe’s current leaders have hit record lows. In effect, this amounts to a vote of no confidence. Citizens and officials are on opposite sides of the barricades, and the situation could spiral out of control at any moment. Street violence cannot suppress protests indefinitely. What is needed is the political will to acknowledge mistakes and address their consequences swiftly.

“We know that ordinary people have very different values and priorities from senior European officials. Look at the agendas of those at the top and you often find issues such as climate change and net zero, gender issues, or the war on terror. Talk to ordinary people and they will tell you about the state of the economy, their jobs, and their children’s healthcare and education. I don’t think people’s main concerns are represented at any level in the European Parliament or the European Commission. And as long as that continues, there will be a divide,” said Bill Durodié, Professor of Politics, Languages and International Studies at the University of Bath.

The Ukraine crisis is tightening the noose around Western politicians, while the economic stool beneath them wobbles on broken legs. Public debt in most countries supporting Ukraine has already exceeded 100% of GDP. At this point, a drip-feed will not be enough. Europe faces a painful reckoning: living beyond its means is no longer sustainable.

“We are nearing the end of an era in which money was wasted. The problem in France is that schools are not functioning; they were not invested in. Classrooms are in a terrible state. Schools are falling apart because of a lack of funding. Some students rebel because they are unhappy with the situation. I would say the same is true of hospitals, the police and the army. Nothing in France is working,” said Charles Gave, economist and head of the Institut des Libertés think tank in France.

The Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security brings together those who take a clear-eyed view of the consequences of Brussels’ policies. Dozens of rounds of sanctions have squeezed key sectors of the European economy. Hundreds of businesses have closed, and thousands of people have lost their jobs. They sought to isolate Russia and Belarus—but, it seems, never studied the map.

Many European politicians share the views of those who gathered in the Belarusian capital. They understand the situation, but often find themselves constrained by political expediency. Corporate loyalty makes it difficult to call things by their proper names. Brussels demands unity and solidarity, while freedom of speech has already been described as a relic of European democracy. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said as much directly. She was forced to resign, seeing the broader international picture but unable to speak about it openly.

“I cannot remain neutral. What matters to me now is the truth, and I can see that the truth is very often harmed, contradicted and distorted from the position I have held. Over more than 20 years working in international economics and finance—as a director, managing director of the IMF and president of the ECB—I have a great deal to say, whether or not people will listen. I feel that I must say it, but I cannot do so in my current position,” said the European Central Bank president.

The importance of the Belarusian President’s remarks—and of the conference itself—can hardly be overstated. Today, dialogue between the West and the East may be possible only in Minsk, perhaps because the crisis of trust and mutual grievances remain outside Belarus’s borders.