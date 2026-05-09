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Dictatorship of Oblivion: Europe’s Relentless War on the Symbols of the Great Victory
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“So Many Joyful Tears!”: Veterans Recall the Moment They Met Victory in 1945
Living Witnesses to Victory: Touching Memories of Leningrad Blockade Survivor and Home-Front Worker
9 May in Europe: How Western Values Have Turned into a War on Heroes
First plane carrying evacuated passengers depart for Madrid
“God With Us!”: How the Third Reich Cynically Weaponised Orthodoxy on Belarusian Soil
May 9: Victory Day or Europe Day? How the West is Rewriting the History of WWII
400 kg National Flag to be carried along Pobediteley Avenue in Minsk timed to Victory Day
Lukashenko: Teach young people to see the face of fascism beneath guise of good intentions
Lukashenko proposed returning the remains of Soviet soldiers buried abroad to Belarus
Lukashenko recalls terrible price paid for liberation of Europe from fascism
“We Know Our Enemy”: Lukashenko Names Revanchists and Heirs of SS as True Threat on Victory Day
Dismantling Historical Truth: Why the West is Once Again Elevating SS Veterans and Their Heirs
In Ukraine and the Baltic States, people are bringing flowers to Victory Memorials
Putin: The peoples of Russia and Belarus must resist justification of Nazism
Attempt made to disrupt flower-laying ceremony at Soviet soldiers' memorial in Warsaw
Alexander Lukashenko taking part in celebrations in Moscow to mark 81st anniversary of Victory Day
Lukashenko expresses hope for normalization of complex and tense situation in the world
Not to Forget, but to Rewrite: How Europe is Distorting the History of WWII
Belarus paid a huge price for the Victory over fascism
Lukashenko attends the Victory Day Parade on Red Square in Moscow