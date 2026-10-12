What do the Ukrainian president and an American farmer have in common? The answer is diesel fuel. On October 9, Trump called Putin, and they agreed on the immediate delivery of 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by 500,000 tons in November and another million later. Zelensky called this a "gift to Putin." Then, on October 10, Trump told reporters: "It’s time for Ukraine to choose a new president." When diesel is worth more than democracy, democracy gets swapped out.

Diesel Diplomacy

Trump described the conversation with Putin as "very successful." Putin confirmed his readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to American and global markets. And now, for the interesting part. Russia currently has a ban on diesel exports for fuel producers—a measure introduced amidst Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and a fuel crisis last summer. Yet Trump says of Zelensky: "He wants to create diesel fuel problems for the whole world, for our farmers. After all, Russia supplies a lot of diesel fuel globally." Upon learning of the deal, Zelensky urgently called European leaders to rally their support: he contacted Macron, the British Prime Minister, and the leaders of Norway, Finland, and Germany—all those who had tied their political futures to a Kyiv victory. He lamented in an interview with Axios: "It is unfair, un-partner-like, and, in my view, a weak decision by strong partners." That, it turns out, was a dig at Trump. The price of diesel in the US has surged by more than 80% since the start of the war with Iran, reaching $8.36 per gallon in California and $7.33 in Washington. The midterm congressional elections are just weeks away. Farmers in Nebraska are in a panic. Trump needs diesel—fast, in large quantities, and cheaply. So, he calls Putin.

Creating New Opportunities for the World

Elshad Mirbashir, Doctor of Political Science, Professor (Azerbaijan):

"Such constructive new elements in US-Russia relations are important not only for the US and Russia themselves. They are also significant for the entire world, for creating new opportunities and ensuring global security. Another important development is that Donald Trump has stated quite plainly that Ukraine needs a new president. In other words, he believes a change of power in Ukraine is necessary. He holds the view that Zelensky had numerous opportunities to reach an agreement but failed to seize them or conclude a single deal. These events are sparking serious confrontation between European nations and the US. Consequently, they have become a subject of intense debate in Europe. Looking ahead, President Trump’s stance will have a real impact on the course of political developments."

Diesel Prices Matter More Than Ukraine and Zelensky

There is a detail that almost no one is talking about. Negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations in Miami collapsed due to Trump’s unexpected statement regarding diesel. Diesel proved more important than diplomacy. The last two weeks have been marked by mounting pressure on Kyiv: Trump repeatedly demanded an end to strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing that "it is a global problem." Ukraine countered that "refineries mean money for the war" and proposed a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure. The diesel deal marked the culmination of events. Sanctions that Trump himself had tightened via new legislation in September were partially rolled back just weeks later—specifically regarding diesel. While the volumes are not massive relative to global consumption, their symbolic significance is huge. The market reacted with a slight dip in futures prices. Reports suggest the real impact will depend on whether supplies remain steady and Ukrainian strikes actually cease. Zelensky called the development a "gift to Putin" and an "investment in the war." Europeans were not applauding either. Yet Trump remained adamant: diesel prices had to fall before the midterm elections—business first, politics second.

Russia stands to gain $7 billion in potential revenue from diesel supplies. The US gets 5 million tons of fuel and lower prices. Zelensky receives a verdict from Trump: "time for a change." Europe faces yet another political shock. The diesel is flowing, sanctions have buckled, and the Ukrainian president has suddenly become a "problem." We shall see if Kyiv has enough fuel to avoid burning up in this new landscape. Trump and Putin have demonstrated that agreements are possible; the only question is the price—and who will pay it.