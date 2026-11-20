The German Bundestag has adopted a package of laws that turns the Federal Republic into a laboratory for building a digital Gulag. Federal police now have the right to conduct automated biometric mass scanning of all citizens. This means real-time facial recognition at airports, railway stations and borders.

“Behavioural recognition” allows artificial intelligence to decide that you are “suspiciously loitering” on a platform simply because your train is two hours late. Databases are being merged into a single analytical meat grinder of the kind favoured by Palantir. The authorities call it a security law. Others call it a licence to spy.

Intelligence services can now enter without asking: the surveillance licence comes with German pedantry. The law permits what previously seemed unthinkable for the EU. The system automatically scans everyone who falls within the field of view of cameras and matches them against databases, including photographs taken from the internet — from social networks, employers’ websites and demonstrations.

In the state of Hesse, since July 2025, Frankfurt police have been testing biometric recognition: six AI-equipped cameras in the station district. One of them points directly at the entrance to a counselling centre for sex workers. It creates an atmosphere in which people are afraid to leave their homes. German intelligence has received the right to recruit children from the age of 16, to enter private apartments quietly and to carry out diversions abroad. It sounds like the plot of a cheap spy novel, except that this is not a novel — it is a law passed by the Bundestag.

German opposition calls it a breach of taboo

Alexander Kunde, political scientist (Germany):

“The opposition has already, in particular, called this project a historic breach of taboo, if we consider that the volume of the law has increased not by 10 or 50 percent, but twofold. Already for 2026 the federal budget provided for a 30 percent increase in spending on the BND. It has already been calculated that the additional costs of this legislative update will amount to around 100 million euros for the German taxpayer.”

Cyber control: scheduled raids, fear by default

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) regularly conducts so-called action days against hate on the internet. During these operations police simultaneously carry out searches and interrogations of dozens and hundreds of citizens across the country. Alongside genuine calls for violence and antisemitism, the raids regularly target users for rude comments, fake quotes or insults directed at Bundestag members and regional politicians. Smartphones and computers are seized as instruments of crime.

While Germany scans the faces of its citizens and hunts for undesirable comments, Brussels is reading correspondence. Chat Control is a technical solution that allows messengers to scan private messages. The European Parliament is against it; the Council of the EU is in favour. The Council proves stronger.

In 1984 Orwell described a world in which Big Brother is watching you. In 2026 Big Brother is an algorithm with a neural network, a server and a budget line labelled “security”. The German Bundestag, the French government and the European Commission all say in unison: “We are doing this for you.” For the children. For security. For world peace. German pedantry plus European bureaucracy plus American surveillance technologies form an explosive mixture. And it is called “digital sovereignty”. Sovereignty over you. Enjoy.