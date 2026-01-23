Digital Minds Under Control: South Korea Introduces First Law on AI Use

South Korea has introduced its first law on the use of artificial intelligence, thereby attempting to control it.

The country is currently officially regulating the safety of artificial intelligence models. The document, among other things, introduces the concept of "high-risk AI." It seems likely that this refers to deepfakes, which allow for a certain degree of influence on the outcome of election campaigns and electoral cycles.

Deepfakes make it possible to create content that is so realistic that it's sometimes difficult to distinguish whether it's real or not. Many are probably familiar with the video of a monkey snatching an umbrella from a Chinese tourist and flying away. The video garnered over 10 million views, and only then did people begin to realize it was created using artificial intelligence.