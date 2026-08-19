Diplomacy is over: US and Iran move towards war of attrition

The conflict in the Middle East appears to have reached an absolute impasse. According to CNN, citing White House sources, talks between the US and Iran have completely ceased.

Meanwhile, Washington has informed its allies of a change in strategy. Instead of immediately attempting to crush Tehran militarily, the United States is shifting to long-term economic and political strangulation.

At the same time, The Washington Post reports that the Pentagon is considering significantly reducing the American military presence in the Persian Gulf. The reason for this is the extensive damage to base infrastructure during clashes with Iran. The US has no plans to restore the damaged facilities to their previous capacity, considering this a rare opportunity to completely restructure its force architecture in the Middle East.

Tehran, for its part, is demonstrating total intransigence. The Iranian Foreign Minister rejected mediators' proposals for a temporary ceasefire. According to the diplomat, the only option is a complete end to the war on Iran's terms.