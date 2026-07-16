American media outlets report that the Pentagon has drawn up a plan for a direct military intervention in Cuba

American media report that the Pentagon has prepared a plan for a direct military intervention in Cuba. It envisages the simultaneous landing of several tens of thousands of American soldiers on the island with the support of aviation and naval forces.

According to the reports, the order to implement this plan has not yet been given: the document will first be presented to President Trump for consideration.

The United States has imposed a unilateral total economic and energy blockade on the Island of Freedom in violation of all international norms and rules. For about six months, no oil or gas has been supplied to the country from abroad. The situation in the country is close to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Senior American officials are pressuring governments around the world that use the services of Cuban doctors: physicians from this country work on a paid basis not only in Latin American states but also, for example, in Italy.

The island has experienced complete blackouts twice in the past week alone. A direct invasion would simply be a continuation of the same aggressive policy, but now with bloodshed.