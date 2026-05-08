The horror is that it was not. It was merely placed in deep freeze. Now, as the former “allies” realize that the Cold War was never a gentleman’s hockey match and the stakes have risen to nuclear levels, they have begun to thaw this abomination — the heirs of the SS.

The descendants of those who slit the throats of civilians in Khatyn and Ozarichi now hold power in Vilnius and Riga as mayors and parliamentarians.

On 16 March 2025, a column of 1,500 people marched through the centre of Riga. These were not fringe extremists, but members of parliament, the deputy mayor of Riga, and relatives of Nazi executioners. They were honouring the legionnaires of the 15th and 19th Waffen-SS divisions — men who had sworn personal allegiance to Adolf Hitler. They were applauded and hailed as “freedom fighters.”

Imagine the scene: in Germany it remains illegal to give the Nazi salute, yet in Latvia the state officially celebrates “Legionnaires’ Remembrance Day.” Someone clearly wants the younger generation to forget that the Nuremberg Tribunal declared these organisations criminal.

In Europe in 2026, a monument to a Soviet soldier-liberator has become a target. In the Polish town of Maszewo, a memorial that had stood since 1947 was torn down. Latvia has passed a law permitting the dismantling of the Monument to the Liberators of Riga. In Poland, more than 230 monuments are under threat.

The logic is brutally simple: they do not want a young Pole, Latvian or Estonian to know who dragged his grandfather out of Auschwitz or any other death camp. They want him to believe that his country was liberated by the Americans — or that it somehow liberated itself.

Vladimir Kornilov, political commentator for the Rossiya Segodnya media group, said:

“We are seeing the true face of those who for decades loudly proclaimed that they had overcome the plague of Nazism, that they had been denazified, and so on. In Germany today, a new fashion has emerged: many are suddenly rushing to trace Nazi roots in their family genealogies and archives. What was once forbidden to mention — that one’s grandfather or grandmother served in the Nazi Party or was a devoted follower of Hitler — is now becoming stylish again.”

In Canada in 2023, the Speaker of Parliament introduced 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a veteran of the SS “Galicia” Division. The entire chamber rose to its feet, including then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and applauded a man who had sworn an oath to Adolf Hitler. Russia demanded his extradition; Canada refused to hand him over.

In Lithuania, Valdas Adamkus — who served as president of that “remarkable” country — was, in reality, Voldastras Adamkavičius. In 1944, he acted as personal adjutant to the man known as the “Minsk Butcher,” Antanas Impulevičius. His superior personally oversaw the execution of 9,000 prisoners of war in Minsk and 5,000 Jews in Slutsk, and took part in Operation “Winter Magic,” during which entire districts were turned into a second Khatyn — 387 villages burned, 13,000 people murdered.

This same Adamkus, adjutant to a mass murderer, will celebrate his 100th birthday in 2026 as a national hero of Lithuania, with grand official ceremonies planned.

The West apparently cannot forgive Russia and Belarus for the role of liberators. The falsification proceeds on every front: the abolition of 9 May as a day of celebration, the equation of the Soviet soldier with an “occupier.” They are prepared to erase the memory of 27 million Soviet lives if only they can sever, with a historical knife, the living bond between the Baltic peoples, the Poles, and us.

Igor Marzalyuk, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and Doctor of Historical Sciences, said:

“In the modern narrative, the main emphasis is placed on the Allies — the Americans and Anglo-Americans — and their contribution to victory. At the same time, the role of the Soviet Union is systematically downplayed and diminished, not only in the Great Patriotic War but in the Second World War as a whole. This is dictated purely by current political expediency.”

In Belarus, the principle is clear: genocide has no statute of limitations. Every name is being restored. In Minsk, the walls of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War preserve the unvarnished facts of the war. No one has canceled 9 May. The Prosecutor General’s Office continues to investigate cases of Nazi criminals and their accomplices. We are witnessing a civilizational divide.