The European garden fears a complete US withdrawal from Europe and the collapse of the post-war security system. After all, according to Bloomberg, the US did not even notify European allies about the upcoming telephone conversation. However, the head of European diplomacy has not lost hope of finding his chair at the negotiating table. And Zelensky completely ruled out signing a peace agreement in Munich, noting that he "remembers what things were signed here."

Peace talks in a state of high turbulence. The 61st Security Conference opened in Munich today. The main topic is the settlement of the conflict in Eastern Europe. But this event began with the US Vice President giving Europe instructions. He scolded the European garden for censorship. And using the example of the cancellation of elections in Romania, he explained to the "democratic" Europeans that if the EU is afraid of its own voters, then in this state it is useless for the US.

J.D. Vance, US Vice President:

"If your democracy can be destroyed with a few hundred thousand dollars in advertising from a foreign country, it is not that strong to survive."

The events were flared by the phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that took place the day before. After 1,665 days of silence, Washington was on one end of the line, Moscow on the other. In the hearts of millions, hope has appeared that the stage of the new Cold War will be left behind, and the skies over Ukraine will become peaceful. But you shouldn't bet on the conference. Since the acute phase of the Ukrainian conflict - two similar ones have already taken place in Munich.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics, Moscow State Pedagogical University (Russia):

"Currently, the Munich Conference has become infamous for another thing! The fact that here in 2022, Vladimir Zelensky actually made an aggressive speech against Russia, which clearly does not contribute to the establishment of security in Europe! And this speech was approvingly received by representatives of NATO countries, Western European countries. This is what the Munich Conference has been famous for in recent years! Not for joint work on security, but, so to speak, for the formation of a militant coalition against Russia!"

Everyone was waiting for a meeting of representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States - which Trump had announced the day before. But later the head of the conference assured: the Russians did not receive accreditation from the conference organizers.

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry:

"Russian officials are not invited to the Munich Conference on Security Policy. This decision was made several years ago, it is a politicized, strange decision."

Ukraine was fed with promises

The meeting of US Vice President Vance with Zelensky, who clearly looks confused today, was also postponed due to the parties' work on the draft agreement on rare earth metals worth 500 billion dollars.

Vladimir Zelensky:

"I will meet with only one Russian - Putin. And only after we have a common plan with Trump and Europe to end the war."

Alexey Arestovich, former freelance adviser to the Ukrainian President's office:

"A giant cognitive war machine was created, the purpose of which was to knock the Ukrainians' heads off, instill unrealistic ideals in them and sell them on the war with Russia. It's all very simple. At some point, it was given a command, it operated successfully, this machine. And it led us to a war with Russia. It's all very simple. I'll tell you more, I'll tell you something terrible now. Terrible. Putin is not fighting with Ukraine, he is fighting with USAID in Ukraine, and the Ukrainians are shedding blood."

Europe is frozen in anticipation

Washington did not even notify its "closest allies" about the upcoming telephone conversation - the European garden is frozen in anticipation. The US Vice President refused to meet with Scholz. "He won't be chancellor for long anyway," sources in Vance's team explained.