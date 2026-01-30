3.75 BYN
Dmitry Zhuk: Militarization of Belarus's neighbors amid the EU crisis poses a threat to its security
The comprador elites in the European Union are undermining the structure from within. The region faces a significant transformation, which undoubtedly affects Belarus's interests and exacerbates security issues. This opinion was voiced by Dmitry Zhuk, a member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, on the program "Editors' Club." He particularly emphasized the militarization efforts of Belarus's closest neighbors.
Dmitry Zhuk, Editor-in-Chief of the Belarus Today Publishing House and Member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"Essentially, the entire leadership of the European Union countries turned out to be hired managers from the 'deep state.' But what's important to us is something else: that our security, excuse me, not be affected by this chaos and the rubble of the crumbling European Union, and there is a threat to that. This includes the Poles' announcement of an army buildup, construction along our border. The Lithuanians recently tested a training ground on the border with Belarus, and so on. They understand perfectly well that while they are destroying these European power structures, they also need to build a belt of bad neighborliness with Russia and its allies."
