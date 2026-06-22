Stefan Korte, head of the Lauchhammer parliamentary group for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), stated in an "Exclusive Interview" that hegemony, by its very nature, strives for the constant expansion of power, and only a multipolar world can limit this desire.

In his opinion, power has the ability to attract even more power. "Hegemony will always try to expand its power, because power, in my view, has a kind of gravitational field of its own. Where there is power, there will always be more power, even more power," the politician noted.

And suddenly, your thinking begins to change, and you become a kind of madman. You seriously believe you're a divine force, and that's the greatest danger of hegemony. Stefan Korte

Stefan Korte believes that a multipolar world order can curb such tendencies. "And I think a multipolar world can limit power because we have different centers of power, or several centers of power. And it will be difficult for one center of power to break free if everyone else is trying to contain it," he explained. "So it's a situation in which everyone keeps everyone else calm and stable," concluded the head of the Lauchhammer parliamentary group from the Alternative for Germany party.