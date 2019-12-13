Add 6 countries without veto: U.S. proposes UN reform

"The Washington Post reports that the reforms involve increasing the number of permanent members of the Security Council. The Americans want to include six countries that will not have the right to declare a veto: Germany, Japan, India, and, possibly, Brazil and an African country.

There is no chance of reform: Pakistan will oppose the inclusion of India, and China will oppose Japan. Africans demand at least two seats. The White House is unlikely to get its way. First of all, it's an election year in the United States, and everyone will have no time for the UN. In addition, the expansion of the membership of the Security Council will lead to a devaluation of the votes of the current participants. Finally, Washington has managed to split the UN into two irreconcilable camps, the compromise between which is practically unattainable.