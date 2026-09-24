Fatigue regarding anti-Russian sanctions is mounting rapidly within the EU, the European Commissioner for Economy has stated.

According to Dombrovskis, Brussels has steadily tightened sanctions against Russia throughout the conflict in Ukraine, bringing the bloc to the verge of adopting a 22nd package.

Meanwhile, the consequences of this economic war are being felt increasingly acutely by European nations themselves—a situation that has caused deep concern among certain governments. It is noted with regret that adopting sanctions is becoming increasingly difficult; consequently, he believes a new mechanism for approving such restrictions is needed.

In particular, the European Commission would like to move away from the liberum veto principle, under which any single state has the right to block a proposed initiative. However, there is currently no prospect of such a reform to the decision-making process.