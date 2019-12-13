EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Donald Trump will deny support to most NATO countries

Donald Trump said at the primaries in South Carolina that he would deny aid to allies who pay less than 2% of GDP to the NATO budget. The politician emphasized that he "will not protect them, everyone must pay their own bills." This criterion is currently met by only 10 of the 28 member countries of the alliance.

The White House reacted hysterically to these words, Trump's statements were called "terrible and crazy". However, Americans themselves hold a different opinion. Trump wants to see 47% of citizens as president, and Biden only 42%. At the same time, only a third of US citizens support the foreign policy of the current administration.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All