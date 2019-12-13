Donald Trump congratulates Ilon Musk on major acquisition

Ilon Musk became the owner of Twitter. This is reported by the TV channel CNBC. The previous management left the headquarters of the company in San Francisco. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX himself explained the purchase of the social network as follows: "It is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital platform where a wide range of opinions could be discussed in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. The American billionaire has already been congratulated by the former president of the United States. Donald Trump expressed hope that his Twitter account will be restored. Earlier, the 45th president was blocked on major social platforms after he refused to admit defeat in the 2020 election.