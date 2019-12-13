Sanctions fever is hitting the European Union more and more evidently. For example, a ban on imports of chemicals from Russia has led to a bedbug infestation in France, although Sky News reports that the problem has already hit the UK. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Industrial, energy, economic crisis and the new term "fuel poverty" - Maria Petrashko talked about Europe's new reality.

Hello everyone, I am Maria Petrashko, the TV News Agency! European politicians have never accused Minsk and Moscow of anything. But what about a bedbug infestation? It is symbolic, without Russia, Europe is returning to its roots: fleas, unsanitary, cold, hunger and dirt. The sanctions have worked... in the European garden.

Seven schools closed in France due to bedbug infestation.

It turned out that the bedbug repellent used in furniture and most wooden materials is produced in Russia. Western politicians have imposed sanctions on this substance, and the European poison does not impacts the bedbugs at all.

More children are expected to arrive at UK schools with dirty clothes and hair. Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "Hygiene poverty is linked to very high levels of deprivation as families struggle with the cost of things like washing machines, energy bills and clothes."

Yep, better off in our jungle, but flea-free and warm.

"Expensive electricity may have killed more Europeans than covid-19 last winter. Our modeling estimates that high energy prices have claimed 68,000 lives." "Fuel poverty crisis: 3,000 Britons die every year because they can't heat their homes."

Did your Yankees dictating war with Russia help you? No. The Yankees have tuned out smarter again. While their overseas handlers told their European vassals to go to war with Russia, they continued to trade themselves.

The Canadian government secretly issued more than a dozen special permits allowing Canadian companies to circumvent the economic sanctions it imposed on Moscow.

Permits issued by Ottawa on a case-by-case basis have thus facilitated the export of materials and equipment to areas considered "sensitive" to Ukraine's allies because they involve weapons production or geological exploration for oil and minerals. Transactions since March 2022 have totaled about $50 million.

The U.S. has ramped up its uranium purchases from Russia to its highest levels. The U.S. bought 416 tons of uranium from Russia in the first half of the year, 2.2 times more than in the same period in 2022 and the maximum since 2005. The U.S. paid $696.5 million for imported Russian uranium, the highest since 2002.

While the rest of us are being banned, we are trading with Russia. Another example of American double standards.

Polish authorities, the most ardent fighters with Belarus and Russia, have achieved a truly amazing effect of sanctions. Polish chemical plant for production of nitrogen fertilizers Grupa Azoty S.A. suffers huge losses due to high prices for natural gas (the basis of this type of fertilizers). After all, gas in Europe costs 460 dollars per 1 thousand cubic meters, and, for example, in our country it is almost 3 times cheaper - 170 dollars. In the second quarter of 2023 "Azoty" incurred net losses of more than 125 million dollars.

How changeable this world is. Not so long ago, the Western press wrote gleefully about the sanctions against Belarus and Russia, but now they do it with some gloom.

Sanctions against Russia have brought the Swedish industry to its knees.

In September, Sweden recorded the lowest level of business activity in the manufacturing sector for the last 3 years. Moreover, the decline has been observed for the last 10 consecutive months, when sanctions against Russia were imposed. Economists commented on the latest statistics with the words "cold shower for Swedish industry".

The largest Dutch shipbuilder sued the government over losses from anti-Russian sanctions.

European politicians have so eagerly taken to walling off our countries with an iron curtain and walls. Well, God be with them, if you want walls, build them. But the bricks are no longer the same because of the sanctions. Finnish builders are saddened by the disappearance of Russian bricks from the sale due to sanctions.

"Russian refractory bricks were dense and strong. The new imported bricks have many micro-cracks. I am not very sure of their quality," complained bricklayer Samu Toivanen.

Euro-politicians are doubly puzzled nowadays. The new 12th package of sanctions is about to be imposed - they have to think up a way to strangle those clever Belarusians and Russians. So we have to think how to cancel some of the old restrictions so as not to die of cold, hunger and unsanitary conditions. Well, or somehow negotiate with Erdogan about parallel imports.

But the most experienced politician in Europe, Alexander Lukashenko, warned that sanctions are a time bomb for Western countries. He called for normal cooperation. Again they did not listen.