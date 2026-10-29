Dozens of tons of targeted humanitarian aid are heading to Oleshky. As Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Yana Lantratova reported, first of all people in the city need products, fuel and scarce medicines, including antibiotics and insulin for the local hospital.

The security of the mission is ensured by sappers of the “Dnepr” grouping. According to them, the ground is literally strewn with unexploded shells, predominantly of Western production.

“The most common are submunitions, so-called mini-improved grenades. Here this M-46 submunition is presented, cumulative. It is intended for defeating lightly armored and wheeled equipment,” a sapper explained.

The silence regime in the Oleshky area for the conduct of the humanitarian mission will last until 22:59 on 1 November. In the coming days the evacuation of civilians will take place. Each will be given the right to choose the direction — toward Russia or Ukraine.