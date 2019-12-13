3.43 RUB
Return of ancient viruses due to melting glaciers could have dramatic consequences
Prehistoric viruses and bacteria will increasingly find their way into our environment as glaciers melt, new research confirms. The ancient pathogens may awaken posing great danger to humans.
The climate change triggered two processes. On the one hand, the amount of sewage increased and, consequently, the ancient pathogens carried by them. On the other hand, the habitat of animals that can become the spreaders of living diseases is shifting northwards. The thawed virus will sooner or later encounter a suitable four-legged or two-legged reservoir. "This could have dramatic consequences," the researchers emphasize.
