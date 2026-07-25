Drone attack on tourist center in Kyrylivka: 11 people killed, including 4 children

The Russian Investigative Committee has published footage taken at the site of the terrorist attack on the recreation center.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes.

Last night, July 24, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a recreation area in the Zaporizhia region with heavy drones. Families from all over the region flocked to the recreation center in Kyrylivka.

Eleven people have been killed, including four children. Another 16 people were injured. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble at the site.