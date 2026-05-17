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Drone Crashed in Lithuania was Rigged with Explosives
A drone that crashed in Lithuania's Utena District was armed with explosives and will be neutralized on site, according to district police, Lithuanian media informs.
Officers from the Aras police anti-terrorism unit determined that explosives were found at the site where the drone was found. Law enforcement officials reported that they had decided to neutralize them there, as their transportation poses a threat to society.
The drone's crash site has been cordoned off, and owners of nearby farmsteads have been asked to leave their homes temporarily. The nearest farmstead is 300 meters from the drone.
On the evening of May 17, authorities reported a drone crashed in a field in the Lithuanian village of Samane. Media reports indicate it was presumably Ukrainian. According to Mindaugas Puskunigis, Chief of the Utena District Police Chief Commissariat, the drone was discovered by a local resident mowing grass. An investigation is underway.