The Palermo Chief Prosecutor made a dramatic statement: 800,000 weapons have leaked from Ukraine to the European black market during the conflict.

Moreover, in the first months of 2026 alone, 150,000 firearms were stolen from warehouses in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, and the Donbas for sale in the Old World.

Furthermore, the Mafia has shown increased interest in drones. Drones are already being used to deliver mobile phones to Palermo prisons.

The Mafia is also attempting to use drones in criminal activities. Recently, a shipment of equipment from the Balkans was confiscated.