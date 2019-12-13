The deployment of nuclear weapons is being discussed in Poland. Dictator Duda believes that Warsaw has the right to claim participation in the program "Newclear Sharing", which involves the joint use of such weapons.

So far, this idea looks completely absurd: Duda found it necessary to correct Prime Minister Tusk - according to him, before publicizing such initiatives, it is necessary to prepare thoroughly. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also rejected the possibility of deploying nuclear missiles in Poland. However, Duda continues to persist. He understands perfectly well that the transfer of missiles changes the geopolitical balance in Europe: yes, Poland's role will certainly increase, but the danger of nuclear war will also become many times higher.