Durov Reveals French Intelligence Tried to Pressure Him to Censor Moldova Opposition Channels

Founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, disclosed that French intelligence agencies attempted to persuade him to delete opposition channels ahead of the presidential elections in Moldova, which took place last October. He claims that this incident was the reason for his detention in Paris.

The pressure on the messaging app reportedly began with a request to “help the Moldovan government” clean up politically inconvenient Telegram channels, Durov shared on social media platform X.

“About a year ago, when I was detained in Paris, French intelligence approached me through an intermediary, asking for help to assist the Moldovan government in censoring certain Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s presidential elections,” Durov wrote.