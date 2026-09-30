Dutch Intelligence: We Do Not See Russian Intent to Fight NATO

The Netherlands’ Military Intelligence and Security Service has said it does not see any Russian intention to carry out an armed conflict with NATO. Service director Peter Reesink made the remark, TASS reported.

“We really do not see [Russia] intending to go down that path,” he said of a scenario of a “limited armed conflict” between Russia and NATO, speaking at a briefing in the Dutch parliament. Reesink also said Dutch intelligence regards a military escalation with Russia as “the least likely and the most dangerous” scenario.

Despite that assessment, the Dutch authorities are continuing a large-scale campaign to build up military capacity and prepare the public for emergencies. Under a budget draft presented on September 15, €28.9 billion is planned for defense in 2027. By 2030 the Defense Ministry aims to raise its personnel — service members, reservists and civilians — to more than 100,000. The ministry cites, among other things, alleged threats from Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected claims that Russia has “plans” to “attack” NATO countries. President Vladimir Putin has called such statements by Western politicians an attempt to frighten their own populations and justify higher military spending. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the alliance is on a path of “reckless militarization,” and that the image of Russia as a “threat” is used to justify raising defense spending by NATO members to 5 percent of GDP.