Russian Defense Ministry: Polish rumors of missiles are a deliberate provocation

Only the statements made by the Polish media and officials about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation to escalate the situation - this is the position of the Russian Defence Ministry. The ministry stressed that Russian defence system did not hit any targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border. It is also noteworthy that an American warplane has been flying over the Lublin area, Poland, where the missiles allegedly fell, for a long time.



The Pentagon - calls for no speculation without facts. The leaders of the US, Britain, Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and EU representatives even held a meeting on the incident. Biden acknowledged that preliminary information that they were likely fired not from Russia.



NATO will hold a North Atlantic Council meeting today in Brussels on the incident in Poland at the ambassadorial level.



