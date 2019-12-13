3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Two adults and child die in fall of UAV in Belgorod Region
Alarming news comes from Russia. The Kiev regime made another attempt to commit a terrorist attack using an airplane-type drone. The drone was shot down by air defense assets over the territory of the Belgorod Region, but the wreckage fell on a residential area. As a result, three people were killed, among them a small child. Two more are in extremely serious condition in intensive care. Now doctors are doing everything to save their lives.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All