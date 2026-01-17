DW: Polish Fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha Damages Nature

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b8ac684-18b8-4776-bd03-a220eab2b3f4/conversions/181bc36c-2e42-4c1c-9653-d512e51824c3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b8ac684-18b8-4776-bd03-a220eab2b3f4/conversions/181bc36c-2e42-4c1c-9653-d512e51824c3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b8ac684-18b8-4776-bd03-a220eab2b3f4/conversions/181bc36c-2e42-4c1c-9653-d512e51824c3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b8ac684-18b8-4776-bd03-a220eab2b3f4/conversions/181bc36c-2e42-4c1c-9653-d512e51824c3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ecocide on the border: Warsaw built a wall, but nature suffered. Deutsche Welle (DW) unexpectedly draws attention to the fact that Poland's border fence is damaging the wildlife of the Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

In July 2022, Poland completed construction of a 186-kilometer fence along the border with Belarus, reasoning the need to combat illegal migration.

The published article states that the fence and barbed wire are injuring animals and preventing species such as deer, elk, and wolves from moving between the two countries. Eurasian lynxes on the Polish side are now endangered.