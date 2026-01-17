3.72 BYN
DW: Polish Fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha Damages Nature
Ecocide on the border: Warsaw built a wall, but nature suffered. Deutsche Welle (DW) unexpectedly draws attention to the fact that Poland's border fence is damaging the wildlife of the Belovezhskaya Pushcha.
In July 2022, Poland completed construction of a 186-kilometer fence along the border with Belarus, reasoning the need to combat illegal migration.
The published article states that the fence and barbed wire are injuring animals and preventing species such as deer, elk, and wolves from moving between the two countries. Eurasian lynxes on the Polish side are now endangered.
The journalists also noted a decline in the number of animals near the border: reptiles, birds, and bison have been affected. The publication reports that Warsaw authorized the construction of the fence without conducting a proper environmental impact assessment.