History knows no "if", but the West continues to use this case, methodically destroying the heroism of the Soviet soldier. The liberalization of approaches in covering the tragic and heroic pages of our common past today has led to the fact that Nazi criminals have become heroes in the Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine. Modern neo-Nazi groups have become a tool for overthrowing the government.



Why is it dangerous to allow radicals and neo-Nazis to take power? Was it possible to make the economic blitzkrieg that the West was counting on? Interview with Russian historian Alexander Dyukov in the “Main Air”.



After 80 years, the study of the Great Patriotic War becomes more relevant than ever



Alexander Dyukov, historian, director of the "Historical Memory" foundation (Russia):



"When the Great Patriotic War ended, everyone hoped that this would be the last war against the misanthropic ideology, the ideology of Nazism. Unfortunately, today, almost 80 years later, we understand that this ideology has not passed into history. Everything that our ancestors hoped for when Nazism was defeated, unfortunately, did not come true. Neo-Nazism and overt Nazism are still observed in a number of countries. We see how Nazism is being sponsored and how neo-Nazi formations are used to undermine statehood in other countries. At the present time we need to remember that Nazism is a challenge that still exists today. This is a challenge that will have to be fought for long enough. This conference is a good reminder of that. Belarus is implementing a large project entitled "No Time Limit" dedicated to perpetuating the memory of the victims of the genocide, the genocide of the Belarusian people. This is a reminder of Nazi crimes, this is what Belarusian and Russian society needs. It is simply necessary to remember this."



In Ukraine, a scenario when the nationalists, adherents of neo-Nazism, who came to power, undermined the identity became possible



Alexander Dyukov, historian, director of the "Historical Memory" foundation (Russia):



Everything that happened and is happening in Ukraine is a great tragedy. I remember the time when our Ukrainian colleagues-historians, just like in Belarus and in Russia, dealt with the topic of burned villages, Nazi crimes. After the coup in 2014, under the striking force of which was neo-Nazis, aggressive nationalists, these studies are simply disappeared. People, including young people, began to absorb theideas about the correctness of radical, aggressive nationalism. We must understand how much time has passed. The coup in Ukraine took place in 2014 - 8 years have passed. People who were in the elementary grades of the school have already graduated. They have already loaded this ideology into their heads. This is actually about the fact that a neo-Nazi coup should never be allowed. We must never allow radical nationalists to seize power, education system and law enforcement agencies.



Alexander Dyukov, historian, director of the "Historical Memory" foundation (Russia):



The world is economically interdependent. It is impossible to get Belarus or Russia out of the world economy, because these countries have their own place in the economy they are inscribed on it. They simply did not think about it when they imposed sanctions on our countries. Perhaps, they were thinking about an economic blitzkrieg, which would contribute to the rapid deterioration of the economic situation in the country and, as a result, cause unrest. Perhaps they hoped so. But now we see that this is not happening. The economies of Belarus and Russia have weathered under sanctions pressure, and those who impose sanctions are seriously suffering from this. We see that the bloc discipline that the European countries are demonstrating is destroying their economies. We see that the world is becoming less and less unipolar, no matter how Washington is opposed to it. And, of course, various combinations of both the G8 and the G7 will emerge both economically and politically. The world is becoming more and more multipolar and more diverse. Actually that`s great.



